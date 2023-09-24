Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $73.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.