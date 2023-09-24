Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

