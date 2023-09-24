Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.47. 324,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.