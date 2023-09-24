Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.18. 2,986,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

