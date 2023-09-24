Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $188.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

