Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $21,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

