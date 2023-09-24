Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Decreased by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstone Financial Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,693,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,422. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.