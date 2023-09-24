Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.87. The stock has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

