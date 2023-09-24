Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $213.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.