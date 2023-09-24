Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 47.5% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.36 and its 200 day moving average is $212.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

