Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 12.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $56,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after buying an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

