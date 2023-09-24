Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

