VeChain Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $19.10 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,714,516,834 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official message board is vechainofficial.medium.com. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain (VET) is the native cryptocurrency of the VeChainThor blockchain. VET is used as a medium of exchange for activities and transactions on the VeChainThor blockchain and serves as a “fuel” to power the network. VET holders have the right to vote on governance decisions, participate in Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus, and receive rewards in the form of VTHO tokens. VET holders will also be able to benefit from other financial services such as staking, lending, and trading on third-party exchanges. With its innovative features, VeChainThor is positioned to be one of the most influential public blockchains, and VET is an integral part of this ecosystem.”

