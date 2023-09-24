Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTR. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

