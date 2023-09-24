Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.00

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.69). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.68), with a volume of 70,791 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55. The company has a market capitalization of £228 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.
