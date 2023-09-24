Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $11,809.35 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,573.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00243463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00780601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00539016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00117141 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,702,872 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

