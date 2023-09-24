Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $11,946.88 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,590.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00243234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.53 or 0.00784211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.95 or 0.00537593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00057425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00117832 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,701,572 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

