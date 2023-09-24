Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.43 million.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,415,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $11,682,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $11,141,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

