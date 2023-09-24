VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 76.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.