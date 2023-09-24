VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $615.24

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.24 ($7.62) and traded as low as GBX 522.50 ($6.47). VP shares last traded at GBX 522.50 ($6.47), with a volume of 10,115 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.88) target price on shares of VP in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.
