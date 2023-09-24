VRES (VRS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017233 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,600.20 or 1.00041110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.