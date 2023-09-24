W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WPC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.25.
W. P. Carey Trading Down 2.0 %
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.
