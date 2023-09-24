W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.25.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

W. P. Carey Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WPC opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.