W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $258,792,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $681.48. The stock had a trading volume of 160,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $715.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $702.74. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.19 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.