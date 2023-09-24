Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 91,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $443,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,025,025,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $162.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.40. The firm has a market cap of $436.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

