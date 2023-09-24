Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.54 million and approximately $891,146.26 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,109,176 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

