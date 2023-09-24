Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $147,400,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,895,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after buying an additional 5,381,367 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $49,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.6 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

