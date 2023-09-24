Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $172.32 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.78 and a 52 week high of $192.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

