WAX Price Hits $0.0416 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. WAX has a market capitalization of $139.84 million and $3.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,052,874,702 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,774,267 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,052,603,065.059362 with 3,359,502,630.188308 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04206718 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $4,514,407.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

