Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 21,775 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.18% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. 62,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,186. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

