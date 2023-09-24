Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,398 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,822 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,857,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,162,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,070,000 after acquiring an additional 259,410 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MOAT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.14. 642,831 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

