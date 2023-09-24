Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 3,442 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,237 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.49. 290,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.82.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

