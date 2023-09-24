Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 7,490 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 174,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,920,000. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN remained flat at $21.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,657,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

