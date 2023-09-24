Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,127. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

