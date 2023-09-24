Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLQL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

FLQL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,262 shares. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $892.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

