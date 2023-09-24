Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,243 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 3,105,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,493. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.