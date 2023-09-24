Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,648 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.75% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $134,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,767,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,552. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.