Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,799 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $41,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $92.44. 8,637,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019,830. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

