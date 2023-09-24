Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 427,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GSIE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

