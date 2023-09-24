Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,561. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.13. The company has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

