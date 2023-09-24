Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $6.60 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

