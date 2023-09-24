Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $7.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV remained flat at $49.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,731 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

