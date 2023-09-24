Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,325. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.