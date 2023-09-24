Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,385 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IHAK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 101,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,621. The stock has a market cap of $601.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.