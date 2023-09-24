Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after buying an additional 1,077,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 592,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.