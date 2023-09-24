Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 213,629 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 219,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 35,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,955. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

