Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 289,641 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. 11,652,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,832,669. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

