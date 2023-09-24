Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 96,970 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,970 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $14,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

