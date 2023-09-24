Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 201,575 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,575 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.22% of Vistra worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 9,938.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,995.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

