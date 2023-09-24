Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 168.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,157 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.15% of EQT worth $21,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

