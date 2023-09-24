Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 60,228 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,228 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Timken were worth $20,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The Timken Company has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. Timken’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

